CBI raids former ordnance factory chief in DA case

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) conducted searches at five premises across Uttar Pradesh on Friday in connection with a disproportionate assets (DA) case against Amit Singh, former chief general manager of the Ordnance Equipment Factory (OEF), Firozabad. The case was registered by the agency’s Ghaziabad unit on February 26, officials said in a press note on Saturday. Searches carried out in Agra, Lucknow, Bareilly and Kanpur follow FIR alleging ₹55.58 lakh disproportionate assets against 1998-batch IOFS officer Amit Singh (Sourced)

Searches were carried out in Agra, Lucknow, Bareilly and Kanpur after the agency obtained warrants from a competent court. Singh, a 1998-batch officer of the Indian Ordnance Factories Service (IOFS), allegedly amassed assets beyond his known sources of income during the check period from April 1, 2022, to December 31, 2025.

During the raids, investigators seized documents related to immovable properties, bank passbooks, credit cards and vehicles. Details of three residential properties allegedly linked to Singh, including houses in Agra, Lucknow and Bareilly, were collected. The Agra flat was reportedly purchased in 2025, while the Lucknow flat was acquired in 2023.

Searches at residential premises in Agra and Lucknow led to the recovery of jewellery valued at about ₹49 lakh and cash worth ₹5 lakh. Documents related to investments and other expenditures were also taken into custody for examination.

According to the FIR, Singh allegedly possessed disproportionate assets worth ₹55,58,471, which the agency said was 73.28% more than his known income during the check period.

At the beginning of the period, Singh and his family allegedly held movable and immovable assets valued at ₹18,82,871, including bank balances and a residential property in Bareilly purchased in 2007 in his wife Neelam Singh’s name. By the end of the period, their total assets allegedly rose to ₹37,33,567, including a flat in Lucknow purchased in 2023 in his wife’s name, mutual fund investments and bank deposits.

For the Lucknow flat, Singh allegedly availed a home loan of ₹39.20 lakh and repaid 34 EMIs amounting to ₹13.60 lakh from his salary account.

The CBI stated that Singh’s total income from known sources during the period was ₹75,85,523, while his alleged expenditure was ₹1,12,93,298. The expenses reportedly included spending on his daughters’ education, hostel fees and other personal needs.

Investigators alleged that while his assets increased by ₹18,50,696, his expenditure exceeded his income by ₹37,07,775. The agency calculated the combined disproportionate assets and excess expenditure at ₹55,58,471, alleging that Singh failed to satisfactorily account for the difference.

Singh was serving as chief general manager at OEF, Hazratpur, Firozabad, and is currently posted at Troop Comforts Ltd Training Academy, Kanpur. Further investigation is underway.