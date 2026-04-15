CBSE Class 10 results: Lucknow debuts at 15th spot, Prayagraj slips to 17th and Noida 20th

LUCKNOW The pass percentage for Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Class 10 students in the Lucknow, Prayagraj, and Noida regions has remained below the national average of 93.70%. The country’s overall pass percentage saw a marginal increase of 0.04%, up from 93.66% last year.

Like last year, both Trivandrum and Vijayawada jointly stood in first place with a 99.79 pass percentage among all the 22 regions (Pic for representation)

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The newly carved-out Lucknow region debuted with a pass percentage of 91.63%, securing the 15th rank among all 22 CBSE regions, stated an official release.

With an 89.45 pass percentage, the Prayagraj region slipped to 17th rank, down from 15th rank last year with a pass percentage of 91.01. In 2024, the region secured the 11th spot with a pass percentage of 92.72.

The Noida region also slipped to 20th place with a pass percentage of 87.66. This region was ranked 16th in 2025 with 89.41 pass percentage. It held the same rank in 2024 with a pass percentage of 90.46.

Once again, the southern region bagged all the top four spots. Like last year, both Trivandrum and Vijayawada jointly stood in first place with a 99.79 pass percentage among all the 22 regions. The pass percentage was exactly the same in 2025 for these two regions. With 99.58%, the Chennai region stood in third place and Bengaluru (98.91%) at fourth place. Guwahati, with a pass percentage of 85.32, was the least scoring region.

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{{^usCountry}} “To avoid unhealthy competition among students, the board has not declared a merit list,” said Sanyam Bharadwaj, controller of examination, CBSE. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “To avoid unhealthy competition among students, the board has not declared a merit list,” said Sanyam Bharadwaj, controller of examination, CBSE. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Key highlights of CBSE 10 {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Key highlights of CBSE 10 {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} * In line with the recommendations of the NEP, CBSE introduced two Board examinations for Class 10 students this year. The first examination was held in February and March, and the second is scheduled for May. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} * In line with the recommendations of the NEP, CBSE introduced two Board examinations for Class 10 students this year. The first examination was held in February and March, and the second is scheduled for May. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} * Students were required to appear in at least three subjects in first examination, which serves as the main examination. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} * Students were required to appear in at least three subjects in first examination, which serves as the main examination. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} * Traditionally, Class 10 results are announced in mid-May. However, this year, CBSE evaluated approximately 1.6 crore answer books in record time. The results were declared on April 15, nearly a month earlier than usual. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} * Traditionally, Class 10 results are announced in mid-May. However, this year, CBSE evaluated approximately 1.6 crore answer books in record time. The results were declared on April 15, nearly a month earlier than usual. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} * Second examination: Following the declaration of results, students will be asked to submit their candidature for the second examination through their respective schools. A separate circular will be issued to guide this process. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} * Second examination: Following the declaration of results, students will be asked to submit their candidature for the second examination through their respective schools. A separate circular will be issued to guide this process. {{/usCountry}}

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Rajeev Mullick Rajeev Mullick is an Assistant Editor, he writes on education, telecom and heads city bureau at Lucknow. Love travelling.

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