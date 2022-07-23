CBSE Class 12 results: Lucknow students excel with humanities, score more than 99%

Pinju Sanjay of Study Hall, Lucknow broke the myth that only science students can score in excess of 99%. Pinju scored 99.2% with humanities in CBSE Class 12 examinations, the result of which was declared on Friday. Sanjay topped the city results scoring 496 out of 500 with 100 each in psychology and political science, 99 in history and geography and 98 in English.

He wants to pursue BA with history honours and wants to seek admission at St Stephen’s College, Hindu College or Ramjas College (all in Delhi) by cracking the Central University Entrance Test (CUET). Later, he wishes to do masters in history and wishes to make a career in archaeology because of his keen interest in history. “I love history and am keen to know more about our country’s ancient history.”

“It is a myth that one cannot score 99% and above with humanities. If a student has studied round the year in a focused way, I see no reason why anyone cannot score a high percentage with humanities,” he said. His father was a doctor who passed away in 2019 and mother works in a private school.

Pinju says Covid-19 did not impact his studies because physical classes resumed by the time he moved to Class 12. “One cannot complain much because it was a pandemic and no one remained untouched.”

Urvashi Sahni, founder and CEO of Study Hall Education Foundation (SHEF) said, “We are very proud of our humanities department. Our school topper this year got 99.2 % and our school toppers in the past three years have been from humanities, with over 98% results. This is evidence enough in favour of humanities as a choice in Class 11. Getting into IIT need not be the be-all and end-all for Class 12 students. Humanities offer a wide array of careers to choose from. I am so glad that very high scoring students are opting for humanities now.”

Ashika Yadav of Lucknow Public Collegiate scored 99% in humanities with 100 each in history and psychology, 99 in political science and English and 97 in physical education. She has got admission in National Law College, Delhi and wants to become a corporate lawyer.

Anjaneya Raj Garg of Study Hall (494 out of 500) with 98.8% in the science stream said, “Staying organised and regular practice were the two most important factors in my preparation. Understanding the nuances in all science topics was crucial and that was what boosted my score. But most of all, I’m grateful to my parents, teachers and friends, who assisted me in all that I did.”

Kanika (another student of humanities) emerged as the school topper at the VidyaGyan Bulandshahr campus with 98.8% marks. From VidyaGyan Sitapur, Sushant Jaiswal, also a student of humanities, scored the highest marks with 98.2%.

Sara Mann, a student of Army Public School, Nehru Road, from the science stream topped the school with 98.6%. Palavi Rai of humanities secured the second position in the school with 98%. She is also the topper of humanities stream.

The happiness of Khushi Tiwari, a student of Rani Laxmi Bai Memorial School, Lucknow, knew no bounds as she scored 98.4% with a total of 492/500 in the commerce stream. “It was a pleasant surprise when I came to know from my teachers that I am the branch topper. This was totally unexpected,” she said. “All the credit goes to my parents and teachers for their consistent motivation,” she said.

Khushi scored 100 in accounts, 99 in Business studies, and 95 in Economics, Maths and English. Khushi said this year it was a rollercoaster experience as term 1 was difficult due to its subjective nature. “I took no coaching as I used to do self-study of 9-10 hours daily, listen to music and read novels. She wants to become an IAS officer.

Shreya too scored 98.4% from RLB Memorial School with Physics, Chemistry and Maths. “I was not expecting so it was quite a pleasant surprise,” she said. Shreya secured 100 in mathematics and computers, 99 in chemistry, 96 in physics and 97 in English. Shreya considers consistency and concept, hard-work as her success mantra. “I used to study every day between 8 -9 hrs. I also divided the subjects into different sections and took breaks in between to break the monotony,” said Shreya who took no coaching support. “I’m currently preparing for JEE to become a software engineer,” she said.

Founder of RLB, Jaipal Singh said, “In class 12, a total of 1,614 students appeared and of these 132 students scored in excess of 95% and 253 students scored in excess of 90%.

Ojaswita Kumar of the science stream with 98.4 % has topped GD Goenka Public School. She has scored 100% marks in Biology, Chemistry and Physical Education. Principal, Prerna Mitra and chairman, Sarvesh Goel, congratulated Ojaswita and all other students for bringing laurels to the school.

Some 28 students of The Millennium School, South City got 90% and above.

At City International School Indira Nagar, Aviral Mishra from the science stream topped the school with 97.80%, followed by Aadhya Dwivedi and Maitree Singh scoring 96.6%. More than 25% students who appeared for Class 12 exams, scored above 90% aggregate, said director of the school, Sunita Gandhi.