CCS varsity students boo visiting Korean girls

MEERUT A group of students in Chaudhary Charan Singh University( CCSU) booed two Korean girls who visited the university on Saturday evening and accused them of arriving here for conversion.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Circle officer of civil lines area Arvind Chaurasia rescued the girls and sent them back to Delhi after checking their passports and other documents.

“A case is being registered against those involved in the incident,” said Chaurasia, adding that a boy who was present there informed him about the incident and then he reached there. The girls were taken to the nearby police post and thereafter sent to Delhi.

Chaurasia said that both girls were students in a Korean university who arrived here from Delhi to meet their Indian friend in Meerut. Their friend is pursuing studies in Korea with them and a few other Indian students there also taught them Hindi.

Interacting with Chaurasia, they said that being university students they ventured into the CCS University out of curiosity, while passing through the road to visit their Indian friend.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

A video that went viral on social media shows a group of boys booing them and asking why they had come. Another boy can be heard shouting, “They have come here for doing conversion”.

The frightened girls are seen walking from one corner to other to avoid the crowd and finally being rescued by the cops.

Expressing his dismay over the incident, university’s chief proctor Prof Beerpal Singh said that he had sought a report from the security department and would initiate action against those who were involved in it. “Such incidents definitely malign the image of the university,” said Singh, adding that police and administration had already enquired about the incident and further investigation would be carried out on Monday.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}