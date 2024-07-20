 Celebrate plantation drive as a festival: U.P. governor - Hindustan Times
Celebrate plantation drive as a festival: U.P. governor

ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow
Jul 20, 2024 09:51 PM IST

The places where the plantation drive is being held should have a garden in the name of mother, says Anandiben Patel

Uttar Pradesh governor Anandiben Patel on Saturday said after planting a sapling, it has to be protected and that plantation drive should be celebrated as a festival.

U.P. governor Anandiben Patel planting a sapling in Sitapur district under the mega plantation drive on July 20. (Sourced)
U.P. governor Anandiben Patel planting a sapling in Sitapur district under the mega plantation drive on July 20. (Sourced)

Addressing a gathering after planting a sapling in Sitapur district under the mega plantation drive, she said, “The places where the plantation drive is being held should have a garden in the name of mother.”

“Children have the responsibility to celebrate 100 years of independence. Hence, children should be educated about their responsibilities, the governor added. Minister of state for forest KP Malik also planted a sapling on the occasion.

News / Cities / Lucknow / Celebrate plantation drive as a festival: U.P. governor
© 2024 HindustanTimes
