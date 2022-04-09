Celebrating Ramazan away from home

Be it the simple festive spirit, iftar meets at relative’s place, lavish iftar dastarqwan or regular sehri get-togethers, Ramazan is a month to be with family and friends.

The last two years brought each and every member back home due to pandemic-induced lockdowns. WFH, online schools and colleges it was a time when the festival was reduced to a close-knit affair but with things getting back on track and youngsters resuming their offline lives. We spoke to a few who are celebrating the month of fasting away from home and missing their families.

Mass communication student Danish Siddiqui says, “We all know how hard it is to be away from home. Life and routine changes completely during Ramazan. When with family the festivals are full of life and vigour, alone it’s a quiet affair. First of all I have to prepare my own sehri (the meal consumed early in the morning before fasting). Since I have to cook myself so it has to be a limited outcome . Then I go back to my regular classes and followed by a simple iftar (evening meal to end the fast). Without my family around things are definitely not the same.”

Comparing her still-fresh memories of Ramazan back home to the present days, MBA student Gulnaaz Ishrat shares, “Coming over to new place, that too for the first time, has changed the circumstances for me. Back home, we used to explore different recipes for iftari snacks and dinner — it was such a memorable time. Thing that matters the most is that you have your family beside you and that’s so fulfilling, no matter what is on the menu. My mother is not here to pamper me with different dishes and more. My friends have surprised me with their endearing love but still I miss home.”

With the onset of offline classes and old lifestyle, the first few days of Ramazan have been tough for many as its scorching summer time when the sun goes down late and it’s surely not an easy task to fast away from home.

“Due to the extreme weather, the fast duration is a little longer than before so it gets a bit tiring to take care of things on your own. But, somehow I have managed it and hope to continue doing so till the month of prayers comes to end,” says youngster Naziya Ahmad.

For hosteller Mahek Shah, her friends have pitched-in to make this Ramazan easier and memorable for her.

Lucknowite Nazia Perveen, adds, “It’s first time in this holy month when I am without my family and putting up in a hostel. I am managing things own my own be it shopping for Ramazan essentials, daily food and iftari snacks. Though my parents are constantly with me over the phone trying their best to not let me feel alone during the pious month of prayers and compassion.”

Most of them are looking forward to be with their family for Eid.