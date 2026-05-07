...
...
...
Next StoryDown Arrow

Census 2027: Lucknow admin focuses on maximum participation in self-enumeration

All departments have been directed to raise awareness about self-enumeration, which will begin at 6am, among the maximum number of people and to encourage them to participate through digital mediums

Published on: May 07, 2026 07:56 am IST
By HT Correspondent, Lucknow
Advertisement

The district administration will focus on participation of every citizen as the Census 2027 process begins with the self-enumeration exercise on Thursday.

All officers were instructed to ensure that the employees associated with their departments, their family members, and the citizens they interact with actively participate in the self-enumeration process. (REPRESENTATIONAL IMAGE)

All departments have been directed to raise awareness about self-enumeration, which will begin at 6am, among the maximum number of people and to encourage them to participate through digital mediums. District magistrate Vishak G issued these directives in a meeting with officials.

The DM also issued directives to launch awareness campaigns, set up camps and conduct special drives across the district, thereby ensuring that every individual is well-informed about the self-enumeration process.

Census-2027 is a critically important national process, within the framework of which it is essential to promote self-enumeration, the district magistrate said.

All officers were instructed to ensure that the employees associated with their departments, their family members, and the citizens they interact with actively participate in the self-enumeration process.

The deputy director of the Census Directorate provided a comprehensive demonstration of the entire self-enumeration procedure via the training portal. The additional district magistrate (Finance & Revenue)—who also serves as the District Census Officer—instructed all officials to designate nodal officers within their respective offices and to ensure the regular review of the progress of the self-enumeration drive.

 
participation
Home / Cities / Lucknow / Census 2027: Lucknow admin focuses on maximum participation in self-enumeration
Home / Cities / Lucknow / Census 2027: Lucknow admin focuses on maximum participation in self-enumeration
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.