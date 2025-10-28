Census 2027 to be fully digital; pre-test from November 10 to 30

Uttar Pradesh chief secretary SP Goyal on Tuesday directed all departments to extend full cooperation to ensure smooth and successful conduct of Census 2027, which will be carried out entirely in digital mode. He was chairing the first meeting of the State-Level Census Coordination Committee, constituted for the implementation and execution of Census 2027 here.

Earlier, Sheetal Verma, director (census operations), UP, gave a presentation on the process, timeline, and digital transformation plan for the Census, along with the state’s preparedness and proposed action plan.

During the meeting, the committee discussed the schedule for house listing and housing enumeration. Around six lakh personnel will be deployed across the state for the exercise. All data collection, entry, verification, and monitoring will be done through digital platforms to ensure transparency and efficiency.

As per Census provisions, formation of new districts, tehsils, urban bodies, and gram panchayats in the state will remain on hold between January 1, 2026, and March 31, 2027. The upcoming Census will also allow self-enumeration by citizens for the first time, officials said.

A state nodal office will be established for coordination, data monitoring, and progress reporting at the state level. The pre-test for Census 2027 will be conducted from November 10 to 30 in two tehsils—Anupshahar and Mihinpurwa—and in seven wards of Prayagraj Municipal Corporation.

The meeting was attended by additional chief secretary (health) Amit Kumar Ghosh, secretary (urban development) Anuj Kumar Jha, special secretary (general administration) Zuhair Bin Saghir, and other senior officials from various departments.