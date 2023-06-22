Central team begins probing heat-related illnesses in U.P.

The six-member team sent by the central government to Uttar Pradesh to probe cases of heat-related illnesses began inspections in different districts of the state on Thursday. Another team has been sent to Bihar to investigate heat-related illnesses there.

“The central team has six members and has gone in batches (two each) to Ghaziabad and Agra, Deoria and Prayagraj and Sant Kabir Nagar,” said a senior health official. The team shall look into conditions of health facilities and preparedness for treating heat-affected patients.

“Uttar Pradesh has experienced rainfall recently and as the monsoon is about to hit the region in a week, the team shall also study preparedness at hospitals for treatment of patients suffering from water-borne illness,” said a senior health official.

The probe team constituted by UP health department has concluded its tour of affected districts and now awaits the test reports of water samples from different areas in Ballia and blood samples of patients admitted to district hospital in Ballia before they conclude the probe report. The probe was to investigate deaths reportedly due to heat-aggravated pre-existing diseases, in Ballia.

The probe team, constituted by the UP health department, has ruled out deaths due to a heat wave and cited that comorbidity, old age was responsible in a majority of cases. The primary reports of the blood samples revealed infection while they tested negative for virus.

Once the water sample and blood sample reports come the final report will be filed.