Home / Cities / Lucknow News / Centre approves 10k cr for 8 lakh houses for poor in UP

Centre approves 10k cr for 8 lakh houses for poor in UP

Published on Nov 22, 2022 08:34 PM IST

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath had written a letter to the central government, seeking 8,62,767 new houses in the rural areas of the state under the PMAY (rural)

In the last five and a half years, 27 lakh houses had been built in UP under the scheme. (Pic for representation)
ByHT Correspondent

LUCKNOW The Centre on Tuesday approved 10,000 crore for the construction of over eight lakh houses for the poor in UP under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojna (rural). The houses are expected to be ready by March 2024, said a government spokesperson.

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath had written a letter to the central government, seeking 8,62,767 new houses in the rural areas of the state under the PMAY (rural). In the last five and a half years, 27 lakh houses had been built in UP under the scheme. Of these, 26 lakh houses had already been handed over to the beneficiaries. A target of providing 2.95 crore houses under PMAY in rural areas was set in the entire country, of which 35 lakh houses would be constructed in UP, said the spokesperson.

The CM also took to twitter to express gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the ministry of rural development for the approval of funds.

