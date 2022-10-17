Centre for ranking, accreditation mentoring inaugurated at LU

To help state universities improve their rankings, governor and chancellor Anandiben Patel on Sunday inaugurated the Uttar Pradesh Centre for Ranking, Accreditation Mentoring (UPCRAM) at University of Lucknow.

Governor said with the establishment of UPCRAM, efforts for securing international and national rankings for UP colleges and universities would gain strength. The Governor said that modern education means should also be introduced in state universities to benefit the students at global level.

On July 27 this year, an MoU was signed between UP Higher Education Department and NID Foundation to set up UPCRAM that will focus on ensuring better rankings of UP universities.

Highlighting the lack of coordination among the state universities, the Governor said that the coordination work of vice chancellor of Avinashilingam University Coimbatore between various Institutes is worth following. She suggested to introduce new courses in the universities and added that subjects focusing on social responsibilities should also be introduced.

She asked the varsities to focus on subjects related to need for organ donation, simplifying agriculture work and innovation of new techniques and technologies.

During the event on Sunday, the experts shared their ideas and vision to take state universities forward. The workshop was attended by Prof Sanjit of Chandigarh University who highlighted the shortcomings of UP universities and how it can be addressed. Another expert from Chandigarh, Shaan said that the NAAC was about to revise its evaluation methodology and told VCs at the event to send suggestions.

He said that in future the NAAC would award grading for each department instead of collective ranking of the university. Vice chancellor of Chandigarh University, Satnam Singh Sandhu said, “The centre will be a learning experience for exchanging new ideas and knowledge.”

During the workshop, vice chancellors of 11 universities shared their views regarding NAAC Accreditation, NIRF ranking following the MoU.

University of Lucknow was the first UP universities to get A++ ranking from NAAC in July. Governor wants all universities to learn from LU and should take step to improve their ranking.