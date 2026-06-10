‘Centre working on 3rd edition of Jan Vishwas initiative’

Jai Prakash Shivhare, joint secretary, department for promotion of industry and internal trade (DPIIT), on Tuesday said the Union government has begun holding discussions with the industry to get feedback compile suggestions to bring about the third edition of the Jan Vishwas initiative to further reduce the compliance burden and make business operations more easier.

JP Shivhare (Centre), joint secretary, department for promotion of industry and internal trade, speaking to media persons on June 9. (Sourced)

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He said various efforts have been made for ease of doing business and obsolete provisions of law were done away with while some others have been reformed through the Jan Vishwas 1 and Jan Vishwas 2 initiatives.

The Jan Vishwas initiative is a central government reform aimed at boosting the ease of doing business by decriminalising minor violations across various central laws and replacing them with civil penalties.

He said efforts are being made now to get feedback through stakeholder consultations to further streamline processes and procedures to help achieve Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of Viksit Bharat by 2047.

Shivhare was speaking to media persons on “Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) and Investment Promotion” as part of a special campaign launched across the country to mark the completion of 12 years of the NDA government at the Centre.

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{{^usCountry}} He said India is now among the world’s top five economies and the country received $95 billion in Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) last year indicating 18% growth on a year on year basis. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He said India is now among the world’s top five economies and the country received $95 billion in Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) last year indicating 18% growth on a year on year basis. {{/usCountry}}

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Shivhare said the states are competing with one another in the spirit of competitive federalism and this has led to increased investment. He said a strong and supportive startup ecosystem has been developed and more than 2 lakh startups are operational in different fields. He said investors from different countries now want to collaborate and invest in the startups.

Shivhare said this year’s Union Budget provided for development of 100 new industrial towns. He said the Centre has sought proposals from states for the development of 25 new towns in a week and another 25 towns in a month.

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He said the Union government would thus soon grant approval to 50 new towns. He said nine Free Trade Agreements involving 38 countries have been signed in the past five years.

Replying to a question about the impact of the US-Iran war on the trade, he said the Centre formed inter-ministerial groups to extend support wherever needed. Shivhare said India’s exports have been diversified and have increased.