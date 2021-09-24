Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Lucknow News / Centre’s no to caste census exposes BJP’s OBC politics: Maya
lucknow news

Centre’s no to caste census exposes BJP’s OBC politics: Maya

The filing of an affidavit by the Centre in the Supreme Court regarding refusal to caste census is very serious and contemplative, she says in a tweet
By HT Correspondent, Lucknow
UPDATED ON SEP 24, 2021 11:51 PM IST
Mayawati said the filing of an affidavit by the Centre in the Supreme Court regarding refusal to caste census is very serious. (HT file photo)

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati has said the categorical refusal of the Centre to get a caste census of backward classes done has exposed the OBC politics of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for electoral gains as well as the differences in its words and deeds.

In a series of tweets on Friday, she said, “The filing of an affidavit by the central government in the Supreme Court regarding refusal to caste census is very serious and contemplative. Like SC and ST, the demand for conducting a caste census of OBC has gained lots of emphasis across the country.”

“The outright refusal by the central government will hurt the whole society as well as the future of the OBC people in the same manner as non-filling of the OBC backlog in government jobs,” Mayawati added.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Triloki Nath Pandey, “next friend” of Ram Lalla in Ayodhya title suit, dies

Uttar Pradesh Congress minority dept begins distribution of sankalp patra targeting SP

Expelled BSP leaders meet Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav

Religious conversion racket: UP ATS issues helpline number seeking info from public
TRENDING TOPICS
Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
PM Narendra Modi
GATE 2022 Registration
Foundation review
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP