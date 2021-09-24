Centre’s no to caste census exposes BJP’s OBC politics: Maya

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati has said the categorical refusal of the Centre to get a caste census of backward classes done has exposed the OBC politics of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for electoral gains as well as the differences in its words and deeds.

In a series of tweets on Friday, she said, “The filing of an affidavit by the central government in the Supreme Court regarding refusal to caste census is very serious and contemplative. Like SC and ST, the demand for conducting a caste census of OBC has gained lots of emphasis across the country.”

“The outright refusal by the central government will hurt the whole society as well as the future of the OBC people in the same manner as non-filling of the OBC backlog in government jobs,” Mayawati added.