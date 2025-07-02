Change is on the cards in 2027 UP assembly polls: Pallavi Patel

Apna Dal (Kameravadi) leader and Sirathu MLA Pallavi Patel on Wednesday said that change is on the cards in the 2027 Uttar Pradesh assembly elections, pointing to what she described as growing dissatisfaction among Dalits, Muslims, and backward communities with the current government. The Sirathu MLA from Kaushambi district contested the 2022 assembly elections on a Samajwadi Party ticket (File Photo)

Speaking at Kamera Samman Diwas held in Ayodhya to mark the birth anniversary of her father and Apna Dal founder Dr Sone Lal Patel, Pallavi Patel said a caste-based census remains a long-standing demand of her late father and the party. She pledged to ensure the findings of such a census include meaningful participation from marginalised communities.

“Today we have gathered here to honour the legacy of Dr Sone Lal Patel, who always stood for the dignity of the Kamera community,” she said. “Across the country, there are people who are trying to take away our voting rights, which have been granted to us by the Constitution. These elements are endangering our future.”

“In the 2027 assembly polls, there will be a change in the system and the current regime. Those who truly deserve to be in power will have the opportunity. This is the reality that today Dalits, backwards and Muslims are in a pitiable condition in the state and that is why a change in governance is required,” she claimed.

The Sirathu MLA from Kaushambi district, who contested the 2022 assembly elections on a Samajwadi Party ticket and defeated deputy chief minister Keshav Prasad Maurya in one of the most high-profile contests of the polls, reiterated that the present condition of Dalits, backward classes, and Muslims in Uttar Pradesh calls for a change in leadership.

Calling the Kamera community’s assertion a ‘revolution’, Pallavi said the movement goes beyond caste and speaks to the rights of the common people. “This revolution is about dignity, recognition, and rightful participation,” she told the gathering.