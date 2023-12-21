Chaotic scenes at Lucknow’s Akbarnagar, protestors cane-charged

LUCKNOW Tension was in the air when LDA bulldozers, backed by over 500 personnel of Lucknow Police and the UP PAC, reached Akbarnagar on the banks of river Kukrail to demolish around 1,200 illegal structures on the riverbed. LDA bulldozers reached Akbarnagar on the banks of river Kukrail in Lucknow to demolish around 1,200 illegal structures. (HT Photo)

The police allegedly resorted to lathicharge when people in the area confronted them in a bid to stall the demolition drive. BJP leader Mangal Jha also allegedly scuffled with the police, in support of the protestors.

As per the police, Jha and his 6-7 aides were named in an FIR registered against them under IPC sections for rioting, breaching peace and law & order and preventing government officials from performing their duties.

Congress spokesperson Mukesh Singh Chauhan and state president of UP Mahila Morcha Mamta Choudhary also reached the spot and asked LDA V-C not to remove the illegal structures.

Huge barricades were put up by the police in the area at 6am. Till 8.30am, all the barricading was complete. At 10am, LDA vice-chairman Indramani Tripathi, along with top officials of district administration, irrigation department and LMC, reached the spot with a public address system. They requested people to vacate the houses, but locals started assembling in large numbers while some small-time politicians and trader leaders also reached there.

Around 1,169 pucca constructions, along with 112 commercial structures, had been served notices of demolition and offered alternative establishments, as per their financial status.

“I went there to say that people have time till today to vacate the houses or else they would be removed. But I was informed that the court had stayed demolition at Akbarnagar till January 22,” said LDA V-C.

Earlier in the day, traffic on several routes leading to Faizabad road came to a standstill as diversions were put in place at very short notice, said commuters. Vehicles from Polytechnic crossing were diverted from Shakti Nagar bridge flyover towards Sarvodaya Nagar in Kukrail.

Similarly, traffic from Nishatganj and Carmel School at Nishatganj was not allowed to take the route towards Akbarnagar via Badshahnagar.

Likewise, vehicles from PAC Headquarters intersection towards Akbarnagar intersection were allowed to move towards Sarvodaya Nagar intersection.

“The diversions were put in place keeping in view the safety of general public and their vehicles, during the demolition of illegal houses and shops in Akbarpur,” said a press statement by Lucknow Police. Normal traffic was resumed later in the evening.