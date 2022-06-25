Charges framed against BJP leader Som, his three aides in 13-yr-old case

Special MP/MLA court upper civil judge (senior division) Mayank Jaiswal framed against former BJP MLA Sangeet Som and his three aides in connection with a 13-year-old road blocking case in Muzaffarnagar on Friday (June 24).

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Som and his three guards Virender Singh, Jaipal Singh and Kamod allegedly had a scuffle with traffic police on March 17, 2009 during Lok Sabha election campaign in Muzaffarnagar.

Sangeet Som’s lawyer Anil Jindal said the court directed Som and his three guards to appear before it on July 6 for hearing. Jindal said Som had contested the Lok Sabha election from Muzaffarnagar in 2009 as a candidate of the Samajwadi Party.

A traffic police constable Harmeet Singh had lodged a complaint against him alleging that the road was blocked because of Som’s cavalcade. When he (Singh) went there and asked them to clear the road, Som and his three guards allegedly scuffled with him and terrorised him by showing firearms. (With PTI inputs)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}