Charges framed against Mukhtar Ansari in 2003 violence case

LUCKNOW The additional chief judicial magistrate’s (ACJM) court on Monday framed charges against former MLA from Mau, Mukhtar Ansari, in a case related to violence in Lucknow prison in 2003 and handed over a copy of the chargesheet filed in another case related with illegal possession of enemy property in Lucknow’s Dalibagh area.

Ansari, who is currently lodged in Banda jail, reached Lucknow court in the afternoon amid heavy police security.

Police personnel of Banda, Lucknow and CRPF provided security to Ansari. The former MLA remained in court for around one and a half hours and thereafter returned to Banda in police custody.

Additional chief judicial magistrate Ambresh Kumar Srivastava framed charges against Ansari in a 2003 case related to violence in Lucknow prison in which FIR was lodged at the Alambagh police station.

The court also handed over a copy of the chargesheet filed by the police in another case related with illegal possession of enemy property in Dalibagh area of the state capital.

Advocate Manoj Tripathi, district government counsel, appeared in court on behalf of the state government.

Advocate Qazi Sabih-ur-Rehman, who represented Ansari, stated that on the next hearing of the case, Ansari will appear before the court through video conferencing.

The Lucknow Development Authority (LDA) had demolished two illegal three-storey residential buildings of Mukhtar Ansari’s sons in Dalibagh on August 27, 2020. These constructions were carried out in 2018 on around 20,000 sq ft land on enemy property.

Initially, these were illegally registered in the name of Rabia Begum, mother of Mukhtar Ansari. Thereafter, she gifted both the properties to Abbas and Umar – two sons of Mukhtar Ansari.

Abbas Ansari is now MLA from Mau. Mukhtar Ansari did not contest the recently concluded Uttar Pradesh assembly polls.