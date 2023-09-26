CHC doctor’s murder: Marriage hall of prime accused demolished

The Sultanpur administration on Monday demolished the marriage hall of Ajay Narain Singh, the main accused in the murder of Dr Ghanshyam Tewari, 56, who was posted at the Jaisinghpur Community Health Centre.

The local administration also demolished an allegedly illegal office of Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha that was constructed on illegally occupied land of the irrigation department. (HT)

Besides, the Sultanpur police announced a reward of ₹50,000 on Singh, who is still absconding.

The developments came on a day on which family members of Tewari cremated his mortal remains at the Dhopap Dham ghat in the presence of police personnel two days after the murder following assurance of stern action against accused.

Tewari died after allegedly being thrashed by Ajay Narain Singh and a few other persons on Saturday over a land dispute in the Kotwali area.

“Government land worth ₹4 crore was freed from illegal possession of Ajay Narain Singh and his family members,” Sultanpur district magistrate Jasjeet Kaur said.

A large contingent of the police force was deployed at Sakhauli Kalan village in Lambuha tehsil, native place of the doctor.

LOCAL BJP UNIT SENDS REPORT

BJP district president RA Varma informed that a report has been sent to the state BJP leadership on the entire incident. Chandan Narain Singh, district president of Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha, and local BJP leader Girish Narain Singh are relatives of the prime accused Ajay Narain Singh.

According to BJP leaders, both of them could be sacked from the party.

Chandan Narain is facing charges of constructing an office of BJYM on the illegally occupied land of Irrigation department.

Ex- BJP MLA meets CM, gets assurance of stern action

Former BJP MLA Devmani Dwivedi met chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday and demanded stern action against the accused in the murder of Tewari. Dwivedi was the BJP MLA from Lambhua assembly seat of Sultanpur district in 2017. Adityanath assured Dwivedi that stern action will be taken against all accused.

UP Cong chief decries law and order situation

Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh Congress Committee president Ajay Rai said the law-and-order situation was at the lowest ebb in the state. He referred to some recent incidents of crime, including the Sultanpur incident to make his point.

A party press release also said the Congress has reacted strongly to the murder of Dr Ghanshyam Tewari. It said a group of Congress leaders led by Sultanpur District Congress Committee (DCC) president Abhishek Singh reached collectorate and began recitation of ‘Raghupati Raghav Raja Ram’ and handed over a memorandum addressed to the governor to ADM Pankaj Singh. Uttar Pradesh Congress Committee general secretary Vivekanand Pathak was present. The party’s memorandum demanded arrest of the accused and trial in a fast track court. It also demanded a firearms licence for the security of the victim’s family.

FATHER OF PRIME ACCUSED ARRESTED

Jagdish Narain Singh, father of the prime accused Ajay Narain Singh, was arrested on Monday and presented before the court of the chief judicial magistrate which sent him to 13 days’ judicial custody.

SHO SUSPENDED

Station House office of Sultanpur kotwali police station Ramashish Upadhyay was suspended on Monday over the incident.

