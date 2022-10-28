Chhath Puja begins in Lucknow with ‘nahay khay’ ritual

LUCKNOW Chhath Puja, a four-day ancient Hindu festival dedicated to Lord Surya (Sun God) and Chhathi Maiya, began with the rituals of ‘nahay khay’ on the banks of Gomti on Friday. Devotees observed fast and consumed just one salty meal after cleaning their house and having a holy bath in river Gomti.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Lord Surya is worshipped by devotees for well-being, development and prosperity of their family members over a span of four days. Though women observe fast during Chhath more commonly, men can also do it.

District magistrate Surya Pal Gangwar inspected the puja site at Laxman Mela ground to assess the mega preparations for the Sandhya Arghya and Usha Arghya on October 30 and 31, respectively. It was found that all the preparations were almost in final stages. He also inspected the work of cleaning Gomti done by the Lucknow Municipal Corporation (LMC) and repairs of the ghat by the Lucknow Development Authority (LDA).

Lohanda and Kharna are observed on the second day of the Puja. On the third day of Chhath Puja, devotees observe fast. Prasad of ‘thekua’ made with jaggery, ghee and flour is prepared by the vratis for the puja. At sunset, devotees along with their family offer ‘arghya’ to Lord Surya in a nearby water body, which is also known as Sandhya Arghya.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

On the final day of Chhath Puja, devotees offer Usha Arghya to the rising sun standing with their feet dipped in a water body, and conclude their fast and distribute ‘prasad’.

In view of the large number of people participating in the puja, the DM emphasised that Covid protocols be followed strictly at all ghats.

Gangwar directed police officials to make adequate security arrangements at the venue and took stock of a number of boats/divers at the ghats so that any emergency situation could be dealt with. Along with this, arrangements for ambulances were also checked by the DM.

The DM urged all devotees to pay special attention to cleanliness at all the ghats. “Use dustbins and don’t throw anything in the open on the ghats,” he appealed to citizens.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}