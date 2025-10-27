Chhath Puja celebrations: Ghats come alive in Lucknow; women perform rituals at vedis

The Gomti ghats in Lucknow have turned into a vibrant spectacle ahead of the Chhath Puja celebrations on Monday. Chief minister Yogi Adityanath will attend the main event at Laxman Mela Ground, while both deputy chief ministers Brajesh Pathak and Keshav Maurya, Rajya Sabha member Dinesh Sharma, and others are also expected to attend the festivities.

The ghats, adorned with vedis, Madhubani paintings, and special lighting, exuded a festive atmosphere on Sunday. Women were seen performing rituals at the vedis, while families prepared for the celebrations. Over 200 artistes from across Uttar Pradesh will perform during the event, and various departments, along with members of the Bhojpuri Samaj, were giving finishing touches to the arrangements, transforming the riverfront into a showcase of art, culture, and devotion.

The picturesque scene, filled with festive energy, drew large crowds on Sunday evening, offering a glimpse of the grandeur awaiting the main event.

As dusk descended, the ghats came alive with the sights and sounds of celebration. The air was filled with devotion and creativity, with women decorating vedis with geru and natural dyes, families preparing ritual spaces, and artisans putting finishing touches to colourful installations. Others created their own kunds at homes, temples, and neighbourhoods to take part in the rituals.

PN Rai of Bhojuri Samaj said, “Departments and cultural organisations, along with members of the Bhojpuri Samaj, are working round the clock to finalise preparations and ensure the event showcases the best of regional art, music, and spirituality.”

Mayor Sushma Kharkwal visited various ghats to review the preparations.

DM inspects Laxman Mela Ground:

Ahead of the festival, district magistrate Vishak G inspected the Laxman Mela Ground. He reviewed worship areas, movement routes, security measures, lighting, and sanitation facilities, instructing officials to ensure smooth and safe celebrations.

“The irrigation department has been directed to maintain appropriate and clean water levels to prevent inconvenience and contamination for devotees,” the DM said.

Officials from the Lucknow Municipal Corporation in presence of municipal commissioner Gaurav Kumar were instructed to ensure regular cleaning of the ghats, efficient waste disposal, and proper illumination. The DM said all high-mast and temporary lights should remain functional during the evening and morning rituals.

He said medical camps, ambulances, fire tenders, divers, and boats had been deployed at the venue, while additional entry and exit points had been created to facilitate crowd movement and prevent congestion.

He directed the traffic police department to mark parking areas for devotees.

Municipal commissioner Gaurav Kumar stated that Chhath Puja would be organised at over 110 locations in urban areas and several sites in rural regions. Similar arrangements for safety, cleanliness, lighting, drinking water, and medical aid were being ensured at all major ghats, he added.