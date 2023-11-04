Chief justices, judges and dignitaries of 61 countries receive warm reception

Over 250 chief justices, judges and legal luminaries along with presidents, prime ministers and other dignitaries from 61 countries of the world were accorded a warm welcome at CMS Kanpur Road premises on Friday. Dignitaries at the CMS Kanpur Road in Lucknow to attend the ‘24th International Conference of Chief Justices of the world’. (Sourced)

These chief justices and eminent personalities have arrived here at Lucknow to participate in the ‘24th International Conference of Chief Justices of the world’ organised by City Montessori School.

The occasion sparkled with the presence of Marie Cyril Eddy Boissezon, vice president of Mauritius, who was the chief guest and Lucknow mayor, Sushma Kharakwal as special guest of honour. Chief guest Marie Cyril Eddy Boissezon inaugurated the welcome ceremony by lighting the auspicious lamp of unity and peace.

Addressing the gathering on the occasion, Boissezon commended CMS for organising this huge congregation of the world judiciary and raising its voice in favour of children’s rights.

CMS founder and convener of the chief justices’ conference, Jagdish Gandhi, welcomed all the dignitaries including the presidents, prime ministers and chief justices from different countries. CMS president and MD, Geeta Gandhi Kingdon greeted the jurists and legal luminaries.

At a press conference held in the afternoon session, the heads of state and jurists from various countries commended CMS for this historic initiative to bring the world’s most powerful judiciary together in order to make a framework for a new world order that would safeguard the future of the world’s 2.5 billion children and generations yet to be born.

At the press conference, Justice Moses Cuthbert Bhekie Maphalala, chief justice of Eswatini; Justice Terence Rannowane, chief justice of the High Court of Botswana; Justice Chan Reec Madut, chief justice of South Sudan; Justice Adelino Manuel Muchanga, Chief Justice of Mozambique; Justice Bibi Rehana Mungly-Gulbul, Chief Justice of Mauritius and many other jurists and legal luminaries expressed their views.

