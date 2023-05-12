The Kerala Story draws nation’s attention to love jihad: Yogi Adityanath

“Love jihad” is an agenda of “undeclared terrorism” against humanity, chief minister Yogi Adityanath said on Friday after watching a special screening of the film ‘The Kerala Story’ at Lok Bhavan here, according to an official press release. The chief minister and his cabinet colleagues were present at the special screening.

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath arrives for a special screening of The Kerala Story, in Lucknow on Friday. (ANI PHOTO)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“The Kerala Story draws the attention of the entire nation to the conspiracy like ‘love jihad’. The entire society must be made aware of this distortion. A commendable and brave effort has been made in this regard by the film’s producer, director, and entire team,” Yogi Adityanath said.

Used frequently in political discourses, “love jihad” refers to the concept of a Muslim man luring a Hindu woman into accepting Islam.

Yogi Adityanath said the state government follows the policy of zero tolerance against challenges to national unity and the threats posed to humanity.

“That’s why our government effectively implemented the ‘Uttar Pradesh Prohibition of Unlawful Conversion of Religion Act’ on November 27, 2020,” he said.

According to UP Police data, action was taken against at least 1,471 people in 433 cases registered under sections of Unlawful Religious Conversion Act since 2020.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In these cases, around 1229 named accused were arrested while 242 other accused, whose names surfaced in further investigation, were also arrested.

Besides, charge sheet was filed in 339 cases and the statements of around 184 victims were recorded before judicial magistrates.