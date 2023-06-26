Farmers’ income more than doubled in nine years: Yogi Adityanath in Varanasi

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday said farmers’ income had more than doubled in the last nine years owing to increased facilities for exporting agri products and various efforts by the government in this direction. Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath checks the quality of mangoes before a consignment is sent to Sharjah from Varanasi. (PTI PHOTO)

Yogi Adityanath was addressing a gathering of farmers before flagging off a consignment of five metric tonnes of Geographical Indication (GI)- tagged Banarsi langda mangoes to Sharjah and three containers of green chillies from an integrated pack house in Karakhiyaon area of Varanasi.

The pack house is a facility for the storage and packaging of vegetables and fruits. It is meant to boost agricultural exports from the region.

The country is scaling new heights of development and prosperity under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the last nine years, the chief minister said.

“Remember, after becoming Prime Minister in 2014, Modiji took the resolution to double the income of farmers,” he said.

To achieve this objective, PM Modi took several steps like introducing soil card and PM Fasal Yojna (crop insurance scheme), he said.

The Uttar Pradesh government also made efforts to increase the facilities required for boosting the export of agri products, he said. The export of fruits started from Varanasi in 2020, though the district did not have a pack house then, the chief minister added.

With the help of APEDA (Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority), integrated pack houses were built in Varanasi, Lucknow, Saharanpur and Amroha.

PM Modi inaugurated the Varanasi pack house in March 2023 and the first consignment of mangoes had been flagged from there, Yogi Adityanath said, adding that three big containers of chillies are also being sent.

At present, agri products worth ₹19000 crore are exported from Uttar Pradesh and we are striving to increase it further, he said.

Yogi Adityanath said that ₹15 per kg subsidy is also being given on the export of agri products, adding that Uttar Pradesh will increase it manifold and make its contribution to turning India into a five trillion-dollar economy.