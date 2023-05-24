Expedite projects in Ayodhya with 24x7 work: CS to officials

Lucknow: Chief secretary Durga Shankar Mishra on Wednesday asked officials to expedite construction of various projects in Ayodhya by ensuring 24x7 work in double shift, in view of possible regular influx of devotees once the under-construction Shri Ram Janma-Bhumi Temple was opened for public in January 2024.

Pointing out that the monsoon may hamper the ongoing work in the next two months, Mishra said additional manpower should be deployed, ensuring 24x7 work in double shift. (Pic for representation)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“The next six months are very crucial for the completion of work related to various ‘paths’ (ways) in Ayodhya, such as Ram Path, Bhakti Path and Janmabhoomi Path, as a large number of devotees will start visiting the city once the Ram Temple is opened for public in January next year,” he told officials in a meeting in Ayodhya after spot inspection of projects there.

Pointing out that the monsoon may hamper the ongoing work in the next two months, Mishra said additional manpower should be deployed, ensuring 24x7 work in double shift.

Earlier, officials, including commissioner and district magistrate, briefed Mishra about the progress of various ongoing projects in Ayodhya.

UP Power Corporation Ltd (UPPCL) chairman M Dveraj also made a spot inspection of under-way electricity works and directed officials to complete all the projects in time without compromising on quality.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“We are working to provide a world class and model power supply system to Ayodhya and various projects, including taking the HT and LT lines, cables etc underground, are in progress,” he said.