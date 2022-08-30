Chief secy asks officials to step up laying broadband network in U.P. villages

Uttar Pradesh chief secretary Durga Shankar Mishra on Tuesday asked officials concerned to remove bottlenecks coming in the way of laying high-speed broadband network in villages.

Presiding over the U.P. State Broadband Committee’s meeting here, he further said availability of quality broadband services in villages was must for a faster social and economic development.

“There is a need to step up action with regard to erecting towers, laying optical fibre cables, issuing various no objection certificates and making land allotments,” he told the officials.

Mishra said the government had decided to provide a public wi-fi access point in every village panchayat with a view to promoting e-governance in villages. The launch of 5-G mobile services, he said, would bring about a big change in the country and the state.