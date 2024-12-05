Isabella Thoburn College was soaked in the Yuletide spirit as 71 young women and eight faculty members rendered carols during a Christmas cantata on Wednesday. The campus was decorated with colourful lights and Christmas trees. A crib with miniature figurines depicting Lord Jesus’ birth was set up in the auditorium. Christmas cantata fills IT College with Yuletide spirit

The carol service began with ‘Love Came Down at Christmas’, which was also the theme for the year. It was followed by several carols including - ‘Once in Royal David’s City’, ‘Infant Holy Infant Lowly’, ‘What Child Is This’, ‘Mary’s Boy Child’ and ‘Oho Masih Aaya’, all bringing out the joy of the birth of Jesus Christ.

The congregation hummed along even as many recorded videos and supported the choir. They sang along carol ‘O Come all ye Faithful’.

The highlight of the evening were the carols ‘See Him Lying’ and ‘Come on Ring Those Bells’ sang by the faculty members.

The service ended with an applause by the congregation. The recessional, ‘Silent Night’ manifested the amazing magnificence of the delicate newborn baby Jesus in a calm and bright silent night. The closing prayer was delivered by Reverend Ashish Maxton from Lalbagh Methodist Church.

Dressed in the hues of Christmas, several students, alumni and teachers received an opportunity to get together for celebrations ahead of the festival. Soon after the programme, students and alumni were seen looking for their teachers and friends near the lush green entrance.

Some got selfies and photographs clicked while others engaged in long conversations about their memories of the college.

Manisha Glory (26), who was a part of the choir for five years, continued to hum throughout the ceremony. “It was heartwarming for me to hear the carols at the place where my friend and I used to sing as part of the choir,” said Glory.

Akshara Rajratnam (23), who was a hosteler until a few years ago, said the service provided her an opportunity to cherish the memories she made at the tall yellow building. “It is the place that gave me life lessons. It is not less than a homecoming for me as I visit my alma mater after quite a few years,” said Rajratnam.