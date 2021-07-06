CISCE reduces English, Hindi syllabus for Class10, 12

Students of ICSE (class 10) and ISC (class 12) appearing in board examinations in 2022 will have to study truncated syllabus for English and Hindi now.

“On the basis of the revised syllabus sent by the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE), the syllabus has been reduced by 30%,” said the teachers at these schools.

In view of the lockdown and prolonged closure of schools, the CISCE has initiated the process of syllabus review for various subjects at the ICSE, ISC levels specifically for classes 10 and 12 for examination year 2022 to identify portions of the syllabus which may be reduced without compromising on the quality of content, according to a letter issued by Gerry Arathoon, chief executive and secretary of the council in a letter addressed to all heads of CISCE-affiliated schools.

“Candidates will be tested only on the portion of the syllabus that is prescribed for Class X. For class 10 English Literature (English Paper II) students will have to study --The Merchant of Venice Act III, Act IV and Act V only. However, for English Language (Paper 1) grammar portion remains the same for class 10 and 12 both. There is no change in that,” a teacher said.

For class 10 students now there will be 4 poems, 4 short stories. Similarly, class 12 students will be tested on the portion of syllabus prescribed for ISC which is 5 poems and 5 short stories.

Similarly, class 12 students would have study Act III, IV, V for Shakespeare’s play --The Tempest and Act I and II in class 11. This bifurcation of syllabus is good, a teacher said.

As for Hindi there is not much reduction.

Arathoon said modified syllabus for the exam year 2022 is available on CISCE website (www.cisce.org) under the publication section.

“As we moved into second year of COVID-19 pandemic, schools across the country continue to struggle to cope up with disruption in educational activities brought due to extended lockdown in the country. In addition to a significant loss of instructional hours during the past years, teaching learning processes have also been impacted due to the various alternate modes of syllabus transactions that needed to be adopted due to closure of schools,” he said.

The board has asked the schools to make sure that the concerned subject teachers cover the syllabus according to the sequence of topics. “This will ensure that all CISCE affiliated schools are broadly teaching the same topics at any given point of time as well as facilitate subsequent reduction in syllabus, if required,” he said.