Civic agencies gear up to make Lucknow roads pothole free

LUCKNOW Civic agencies have started preparing a list of dilapidated roads in the city after chief minister Yogi Adityanath directed officials to go out in the field and check the condition of roads and sanitation in Lucknow and other cities of UP.

Principal secretary (PWD) Ajay Chauhan asked officials to ensure repair of all the roads within a week. He also sought a list of bad roads from the divisional commissioner and the district magistrate.

Principal secretary (urban development) Amrit Abhijat inspected a few areas in Gomti Nagar and Hazratganj on Thursday night to see the condition of roads and sanitation.

“When I was DM (Prayagraj), I used to move out during nights, and these visits were fruitful in solving civic problems of the city. Now, such visits would be undertaken regularly. I will visit Ghaziabad and other cities too,” he said.

He added, “I have seen a lax approach by municipal corporation officials… their work will be under watch. It’s up to them to go out regularly and act, if any road is broken or there is a complaint of poor sanitation. The CM has already said that he wants every road smooth, neat and clean. If this doesn’t happen, strict action would be taken.”

Meanwhile, municipal commissioner Inderjeet Singh appointed four additional municipal commissioners to monitor the quality of roads and sanitation across the city.

He said, “I have directed officials to ensure that all roads of LMC become pothole free before October 30. More than 100 roads in the city need to be repaired.”

He said work on the list of damaged roads will start immediately.

According to PWD executive engineer Manish Varma, “Around 198 PWD roads are damaged in Lucknow. Those at VIP road, old VIP road and Sultanpur road would be made pothole-free soon.”

