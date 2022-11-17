Home / Cities / Lucknow News / Civic polls: Aam Aadmi Party to organise 800 meetings of party workers

Civic polls: Aam Aadmi Party to organise 800 meetings of party workers

lucknow news
Published on Nov 17, 2022 11:54 PM IST

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) will organise 800 meetings of party workers between November 20 and November 30 for the forthcoming civic polls in all municipal corporations and nagar panchayats across Uttar Pradesh

These meetings will be organised in all municipal corporations and nagar panchayats across the state (FOR REPRESENTATION)
ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow

Around 77 office-bearers of the AAP have been given responsibility to conduct these meetings. Sabhajeet Singh, AAP's incharge for civic polls, confirmed that the party will organise 800 meetings.

Around 77 office-bearers of the AAP have been given responsibility to conduct these meetings. Sabhajeet Singh, AAP’s incharge for civic polls, confirmed that the party will organise 800 meetings.

These meetings will be organised in all municipal corporations and nagar panchayats across the state. The AAP has decided to contest civic polls on all seats in the state. It has launched “Gandagi hatao, jhadu lagao” campaign in all nagar panchayats.

Thursday, November 17, 2022
