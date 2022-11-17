Civic polls: Aam Aadmi Party to organise 800 meetings of party workers

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) will organise 800 meetings of party workers between November 20 and November 30 for the forthcoming civic polls in all municipal corporations and nagar panchayats across Uttar Pradesh.

Around 77 office-bearers of the AAP have been given responsibility to conduct these meetings. Sabhajeet Singh, AAP’s incharge for civic polls, confirmed that the party will organise 800 meetings.

These meetings will be organised in all municipal corporations and nagar panchayats across the state. The AAP has decided to contest civic polls on all seats in the state. It has launched “Gandagi hatao, jhadu lagao” campaign in all nagar panchayats.