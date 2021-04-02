Home / Cities / Lucknow News / Class 10 student returning from tuition in UP village raped by 4; she dies by suicide
Class 10 student returning from tuition in UP village raped by 4; she dies by suicide

Two of the four men accused of raping the 14-year-old in Uttar Pradesh’s Meerut district have been arrested.
By HT Correspondent
UPDATED ON APR 02, 2021 07:37 PM IST
New Delhi, India - Dec. 16, 2019: DU students and members of Asmita Theatre Group hjold placards and shout slogans during a protest against government as Nirbhaya and other rape survivors haven't received justice, on the seventh anniversary of the Nirbhaya rape case, at Jantar Mantar, in New Delhi, India, on Monday, December 16, 2019. (Photo by Raj K Raj/ Hindustan Times) (Raj K Raj/HT PHOTO)

A 14-year-old girl in a Meerut village died by suicide hours after she was gangraped by four men on Thursday evening. She died in a city hospital later in the night, police said.

The girl, a class 10 student, was on her way back from tuition a short distance from her house when the accused stopped her, dragged her to a secluded spot and raped her. The girl consumed poison soon after reaching home. Her family first rushed her to a doctor in the village and as her condition deteriorated, rushed her to a hospital in Meerut where she died.

Keshav Mishra, Meerut’s Superintendent of Police (Rural) said two of the four accused, said to be 18 or 19 years old, have been arrested.

A suicide note has been recovered from the room of the girl who was studying to appear in her class 10 board examinations in a month or so. In the note, the girl held the four youth responsible for her death.

One of the four accused studied at the same tuition centre where the girl was also enrolled. Raids were being carried out to arrest the other two teenagers, Mishra said.

