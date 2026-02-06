Class 12 student in UP assaults teacher, slashes her lips with sharp object

AGRA A Class 12 student was booked by the Mainpuri police for allegedly physically assaulting a 26-year-old teacher and then slashing her lips with a sharp object when she resisted his advances. The accused was a repeat offender and had harassed the victim in the past, said police.. The accused was booked under Sections 74 (assault or force against woman to outrage her modesty), 118(2) (causing hurt by dangerous weapon), 351(3) (criminal intimidation) and 296 (obscene acts) of the BNS, said police. (Pic for representation)

The incident took place on Agra road in Mainpuri on January 20, when the woman was on her way to tutor a student. The accused intercepted her and tried to take her into a lane. He then allegedly attempted to assault her, but when she resisted, he attacked the woman with a sharp object. Locals rushed to the spot, after which the accused fled, the police said. The injured teacher is currently undergoing treatment in Agra, said an officer.

The video of the purported incident went viral on Wednesday.

An FIR was lodged by the teacher’s brother on February 1. He claimed that his sister had quit the school after earlier harassment by the student. According to police, the accused allegedly began harassing her nearly three years ago when he was studying at a private school on Agra Road, forcing her to leave the teaching job at the time and join another private institution.

Deputy SP (Mainpuri city) SK Singh said a case was registered when the matter was brought to the knowledge of the police. He said efforts were underway to nab the minor who will be presented before the juvenile court.

Fateh Bahadur Bhadauria, in-charge at Kotwali police station in Mainpuri, said the accused is a 16-17-year-old boy, a student of Class 12, and the teacher is aged 26.

“We are going to get the victim teacher’s statement recorded in court and other legal compliance is being undertaken against the minor accused,” he said on Thursday.

The FIR (copy of which is with HT) stated that the teacher was being harassed by the student of Class 12 at a private school. The matter was taken up with the student’s mother during a parent-teacher meeting, but the change in his behaviour was short-lived. He again began stalking the teacher, blocked her way and made obscene gestures, forcing the victim to leave the job and join another school in Mainpuri.