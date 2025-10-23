Cleaning Gomti: LMC taps 14 nullahs ahead of Chhath

The Lucknow Municipal Corporation (LMC) has tapped seven untapped and seven partially tapped nullahs to prevent untreated waste from flowing directly into the Gomti, ahead of Chhath Puja.

Large iron sieves were installed at the exit points of the nullahs to stop solid waste from entering the river.

Earlier, municipal commissioner Gaurav Kumar had said, “All the work of fixing the sieves will be completed by tonight,” while inspecting Lakshman Mela Ghat, Jhulelal Vatika Ghat, Sanjhiya Ghat, and Kudiya Ghat on Thursday.

To ensure that the river remains clean and fit for bathing, the LMC will also use Malathion dust and bleaching powder for treatment. “To maintain the river’s cleanliness, the LMC has deployed a skimmer machine and 15 boats to remove floating waste from the Gomti. Each of these boats is being equipped with GPS tracking systems for real-time monitoring of their movement and efficiency,” he added.

Around 150 mobile toilets will be placed near the Gomti during the festive period.

Apart from the Lakshman Mela Ground, arrangements for Chhath Puja are being made at 110 other locations across the city, including Jhulelal Park Ghat, Khatu Shyam Ghat, Kudia Ghat, Mankameshwar Ghat, Pukka Pull, Peepewala Pul, Chinhat, 35 Battalion PAC (Mahanagar), 32 Battalion, Sarojini Nagar, Pandit Khera, Alambagh Naharia, G20 Marg, Pipraghat, Barha, and South City, among others.

To strengthen preparations, LMC has deployed additional sanitation workers, special garbage collection vehicles, and emergency response teams.

Artists are creating Madhubani paintings, while different departments are setting up tents, lighting, and decorations.

District Magistrate Vishakh G said that the administration is aiming for flawless preparations. “Officials are covering all aspects, and departments are coordinating to ensure smooth management of an event expected to attract nearly 10 lakh devotees over five days,” he said.

The Chhath Mahaparv will begin on October 25 with Nahay-Khay, followed by Kharna on October 26. Devotees will offer Sandhya Arghya (evening prayers) to the Sun God on October 27, and the festival will conclude with Usha Arghya (morning offerings) on October 28.

A senior official confirmed that the chief minister has directed officials to celebrate the festival on a grand scale. The CM will inaugurate the celebrations at 4 pm on October 27 as the chief guest. Over 200 artistes will perform cultural programmes during the event.

The state government has also declared October 27 a public holiday to mark the occasion.

What other departments are doing

- Jal Sansthan has arranged over 240 water tankers as drinking water.

- Lucknow Electricity Supply Administration (LESA) instructed to ensure uninterrupted power.

- More than 2,000 streetlights installed at different festival venues by the street light department of LMC.