Menu Explore
Search Search
Monday, Dec 30, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Cleanliness drive in Mahakumbh area to start today

ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow
Dec 30, 2024 06:24 AM IST

Highlighting the cultural significance of Prayagraj as the “Teerthraj” (king of pilgrimage), Sharma emphasised the importance of making the Kumbh Mela grand, divine, clean, and beautiful.

A grand cleanliness drive in the Mahakumbh Mela area is set to begin on Monday. Minister of urban development and energy, AK Sharma, will participate in the initiative, starting at 7:30 am, covering the stretch from the Nagavasuki Temple to Dashashwamedh Ghat.

For representation only (File)
For representation only (File)

Highlighting the cultural significance of Prayagraj as the “Teerthraj” (king of pilgrimage), Sharma emphasised the importance of making the Kumbh Mela grand, divine, clean, and beautiful.

The minister appealed to the public to take part in the collective cleanliness campaign, or “Mahayagya,” urging everyone to clean their surrounding areas. This collective effort will ensure that the upcoming Kumbh Mela is not only a spiritual journey but also a demonstration of India’s commitment to cleanliness and sustainability.

The Mahakumbh will officially commence on January 13, 2025. Efforts are underway to ensure a clean and litter-free environment for visitors. Additionally, Prayagraj’s infrastructure is being upgraded to meet global urban standards using modern technologies, ensuring a sustainable and aesthetically pleasing experience for all.

See more
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2024 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, December 30, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On