Cleanliness drive in Mahakumbh area to start today

A grand cleanliness drive in the Mahakumbh Mela area is set to begin on Monday. Minister of urban development and energy, AK Sharma, will participate in the initiative, starting at 7:30 am, covering the stretch from the Nagavasuki Temple to Dashashwamedh Ghat.

Highlighting the cultural significance of Prayagraj as the “Teerthraj” (king of pilgrimage), Sharma emphasised the importance of making the Kumbh Mela grand, divine, clean, and beautiful.

The minister appealed to the public to take part in the collective cleanliness campaign, or “Mahayagya,” urging everyone to clean their surrounding areas. This collective effort will ensure that the upcoming Kumbh Mela is not only a spiritual journey but also a demonstration of India’s commitment to cleanliness and sustainability.

The Mahakumbh will officially commence on January 13, 2025. Efforts are underway to ensure a clean and litter-free environment for visitors. Additionally, Prayagraj’s infrastructure is being upgraded to meet global urban standards using modern technologies, ensuring a sustainable and aesthetically pleasing experience for all.