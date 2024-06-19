 ‘Cleft lip, palate: Over 6K children born in UP annually’ - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Wednesday, Jun 19, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

‘Cleft lip, palate: Over 6K children born in UP annually’

ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow
Jun 19, 2024 09:59 PM IST

Contrary to popular belief, it is not a curse and can be corrected with one stage surgery, experts said

Over 6,000 children are born with a cleft lip and palate in Uttar Pradesh every year, which is the highest incidence of the issue among all states in the country, said experts while releasing a report ‘Quality of Life and Impact Report’ on Wednesday.

For representation only (HT File Photo)
For representation only (HT File Photo)

“Many parents think it to be a curse though the fact is that it can be corrected with one stage surgery,” said Prof Vijay Kumar, HoD, plastic surgery, King George’s Medical University.

Now catch your favourite game on Crickit. Anytime Anywhere. Find out how

“The survey report revealed 70% of parents stated that they lacked financial resources to access cleft treatment,” said Mamata Carroll senior vice-president of the Smile Train that since 2000, has supported more than 7 lakh cleft surgeries across India, including 2 lakh in Uttar Pradesh.

Carroll, said that Uttar Pradesh, as the most populated state in India sees the highest incidence of cleft lip and/or palate. More than 6000+ cleft-affected children are born in Uttar Pradesh every year.

Cleft is a gap in the upper lip and/or the roof of the mouth (palate) and is a facial birth difference that affects one in 700 babies.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Cities / Lucknow / ‘Cleft lip, palate: Over 6K children born in UP annually’
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, June 19, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On