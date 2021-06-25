Cleric in UP castrated, beaten to death for planning another marriage

In a bizarre incident, the first wife of an imam in UP's Muzaffarnagar on Friday castrated him and beat him to death for planning another marriage, police officials told news agency PTI.

The incident took place in Shikarpur village on Thursday evening when Hazra injured Maulvi Vakil Ahmad, the imam at a mosque in Bhora Khurd village.

Hazra told the cops that Maulvi Vakil Ahmad was planning to marry another woman following which an argument started between the two which soon became violent and led to his death.

The police have registered a case against her at Bhorakla police station. The Station House Officer (SHO) Nitendra Singh said that the victim’s body has been sent for postmortem.

