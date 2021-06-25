Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Lucknow News / Cleric in UP castrated, beaten to death for planning another marriage
lucknow news

Cleric in UP castrated, beaten to death for planning another marriage

Hazra told the cops that Maulvi Vakil Ahmad was planning to marry another woman following which an argument started between the two which soon became violent and led to his death.
By hindustantimes.com | Written by Shankhyaneel Sarkar | Edited by Avik Roy, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JUN 25, 2021 05:18 PM IST
A man was castrated by his first wife after he decided to marry another woman. (Sunil Ghosh / Hindustan Times Representative Photos)

In a bizarre incident, the first wife of an imam in UP's Muzaffarnagar on Friday castrated him and beat him to death for planning another marriage, police officials told news agency PTI.

The incident took place in Shikarpur village on Thursday evening when Hazra injured Maulvi Vakil Ahmad, the imam at a mosque in Bhora Khurd village.

Hazra told the cops that Maulvi Vakil Ahmad was planning to marry another woman following which an argument started between the two which soon became violent and led to his death.

The police have registered a case against her at Bhorakla police station. The Station House Officer (SHO) Nitendra Singh said that the victim’s body has been sent for postmortem.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
cleric
TRENDING NEWS

‘How many Earths could fit inside the Sun,’ asks Nasa. Do you know the answer?

Zambia presenter interrupts live bulletin to talk about not getting paid. Watch

Twitter conversation between Elon Musk and Jack Dorsey goes viral

Woman falls off chair during work call with CEO, shares hilarious video
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Covid Vaccine
PM Narendra Modi
Reliance AGM
Ray review
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP