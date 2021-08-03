Clerics, politicians, social workers all help make vaccination drive successful

A large number of religious leaders, politicians, corporators, social workers and bureaucrats actively participated in a massive vaccination drive on Tuesday.

“Over 800 people were vaccinated on Tuesday at Aishbagh Eidgah,” said Maulana Khalid Rasheed Farangi Mahali, a prominent cleric.

“Our volunteers created awareness in nearby areas resulting in large number of people coming up to get the jab,” he said.

Dr Manju Chairasia, Dr Umang Khanna, Dr Abhishek remained present throughout the day to check the vaccination drive.

Mayor Sanyukta Bhatia also visited the vaccination camp at Aishbagh Eidgah.

At another mega vaccination camp at Gurudwara Naka Hindola more than 22,00 people were vaccinated.

President of Lucknow Gurudwara Prabandhak Committee Rajendra Singh Bagga said, “I am happy that Gurudwara Naka Hindola is showing the way to others when it comes to vaccination. Our ‘vaccine with a langar campaign’ for the poorest of the poor, has been a great hit, but this would not have been possible without the contribution of our volunteers.”

Another vaccination camp was organised at Gurudwara Lajpat Nagar where additional chief secretary Awanish Awasthi, MLA Neeraj Bora, corporator Anurag Mishra, municipal commissioner Ajay Kumar Dwivedi were present.

BJP leader Neeraj Singh visited the corona vaccination camp at Red Rose Inter College in Rajajipuram.

He spent time with the health staff and motivated people to get vaccinated.

He also visited the CMS vaccination centre where he interacted with the people. Local corporator Shivpal Sanwaria accompanied the BJP youth wing leader.

Most of the corporators remained active throughout the day to bring people to the vaccination camp, said mayor Sanyukta Bhatia.

She added, “Corporators cutting across party lines cooperated to make this mega vaccination drive a success.”