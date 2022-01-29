Closed campuses, delayed exams leave students in UP jittery

The UP government’s decision to extend Covid-induced closure of all educational institutions till February 6 has created a sense of restlessness among students, especially those pursuing higher studies, as they fear it will lead to delay in exams and subsequently the academic session as well.

What we know so far is that Lucknow University and Khwaja Moinuddin Chishti (KMC) Language University will review the Covid situation on January 31 and take a call on examination dates accordingly as per the state government guidelines, said prof Alok Kumar Rai, vice chancellor of Lucknow University who was also given the additional charge of vice chancellor of KMC University last week.

KMC Language University

Khwaja Moinuddin Chishti (KMC) Language University vice chancellor prof Rai on Friday held a meeting with all deans, HOD’s and subject in-charges of the varsity to take stock of the status of the completion of courses and directed them to prepare time-table of their faculties and start (online) classes for next semester from January 31.

“It was also proposed in the meeting that the varsity exams will start from February 5 in accordance with Covid guidelines and as per government instructions,” said Tanu Dang, media in-charge of KMC Language University.

Now in the light of the government’s latest order, university authorities will meet on January 31 and take a call on exam dates, said the VC.

When asked if exam will be held online or offline, Dang said, “Preparations will be made for both but exams will be conducted as per government guidelines.”

Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Technical University

Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Technical University (AKTU) has decided to postpone first and second year semester exams, scheduled in February, to March in view of the pandemic, said vice chancellor professor Pradeep Kumar Mishra.

“There are about 1.25 lakh students for whom the exam will now be held in March instead of February,” he said.

The students, however, want the university to hold online exams in February instead of offline exam in March because they fear that postponement will further delay the session or reduce duration of next semester to just two months instead of usual five to six months.

The varsity, however, has not decided whether to hold online or offline exam. The vice chancellor, at the time of assuming office earlier this month, had told media persons that if Covid cases remained high, the university will prefer online exam.

Now that Covid cases have gone down below 8000 in Uttar Pradesh and AKTU exams have been postponed till March, there is a strong possibility that the varsity may opt for offline exam. Students says that since classes were held online varsity should conduct exams in virtual mode.

Lucknow University

University of Lucknow will review Covid situation on January 31 and then take a final decision on semester exam, said vice chancellor prof AK Rai.

Dean Students welfare, LU Poonam Tandon said, “We are in the process of assessing situation. We have hostels which are home to 2000 students. Recently a number of hostel inmates tested Covid positive. We have hundreds of colleges and not every student have computer or laptop. It is a trying situation and we are in a process to overcome it.”

Students remain divided

The tricky question of whether schools should reopen or not has left the students divided. A large number of university students want campuses to reopen because online classes were not meaningful.

“Our battle against Covid is perhaps lifelong now. Tuberculosis, Dengue, Cholera, Chickenpox and even Ebola didn’t escape from the picture. Human beings adpated. Repetitive occurrence of withdrawal before a disease to dismantle education needs an alternative,” said Sadaf Tasneem of BA semester 5 of LU.

She said, “It has been two years since the pandemic began and it is a failure on our parts that we’re unable to trace an alternative for lockdowns. Institutional lockdown unfortunately is the preliminary measure adopted to curb the spread of virus, instead of setting curbs on crowds in markets, malls and other public spaces. Education has been adversely impacted due to this and a reopening of campuses should be considered timely.”

Fewer attendees, smaller duration: Prof Muzammil

“Educational campuses are the hearts of academic society. If they remain open, they keep the academic world alive and vibrant and their having been shut for long takes life off from all minds alike. It is therefore important to open educational institutions albeit with lesser number of students and teachers,” said professor Mohd Muzammil former vice chancellor of Dr BR Ambedkar University, Agra and vice chancellor, MJP Rohilkhand University, Bareilly, Professor of Economics, Lucknow University).

He said, “Instead of opening public places, cinema halls and restaurants with restricted numbers, government should think about opening educational institutions with fewer attendees and for smaller duration. Schools, colleges and universities in session will ensure effective learning for all which in turn will help realise the promise of education.”

“The academia should not be kept on hold for long. Time lost in building quality human resources will not be regained. The learning outcomes of education need not be measured only in test scores that can be done online, it has to do a lot with improvement in team spirit, creativity and leadership qualities. Only active and vibrant campuses can ensure these. Therefore campuses need to be opened to keep hopes alive for future,” he added.

Frequent postponement of exams is unnerving for students: Dr Amrita Dass

The frequent postponement of various school boards and competitive exams is unsettling and unnerving for students.

It impacts their well being and effective time management in preparing thoroughly for successful outcomes. The dates of all postponed exams should be announced at the earliest and there should be effective coordination between the school boards, NTA and other competitive exam bodies to avoid a clash of dates as this will have a detrimental effect on the future of students, said educationist, Dr Amrita Dass.

“Colleges and Universities must start their academic sessions on time by offering ‘provisional admission’ to eligible students (a global best practice) and finalise it once the results are declared,” said Dass, career consultant and founder director, Institute for Career Studies.

Prolonged closure to adversely impact higher education

Prolonged closure of educational institutions, especially in higher education, adversely impacts the quality of education. Online classes are no substitute for classroom teaching, they can only supplement, said Prof Yashvir Tyagi, former controller of exam, Lucknow University.

“Laboratory work suffers tremendously due to closure of institutions. The decision to extend the closure of universities and colleges is perplexing especially when other activities are being allowed and the vaccination of youths is in full swing. It would be better if colleges can resume their normal academic activities soon, of course with Covid protocols,” he said.

