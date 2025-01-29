Menu Explore
Search Search
Wednesday, Jan 29, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

CM launches UP-AGREES project to boost agri sector

ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow
Jan 29, 2025 06:14 AM IST

The initiative aims to improve farmers’ yield, which is anticipated to rise from 10 quintals to 14-15 quintals per acre, and will provide a much-needed boost to the agricultural economy of Uttar Pradesh.

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath inaugurated the Uttar Pradesh Agriculture Growth and Rural Enterprise Ecosystem Strengthening (UP-AGREES) project here on Tuesday, marking a significant step forward for farmers and the agriculture sector, said a government spokesperson.

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath i (HT File)
Chief minister Yogi Adityanath i (HT File)

This project is expected to become a milestone in boosting agricultural productivity, enhancing rural enterprises and empowering farmers in the state.

The initiative aims to improve farmers’ yield, which is anticipated to rise from 10 quintals to 14-15 quintals per acre, and will provide a much-needed boost to the agricultural economy of Uttar Pradesh.

“It is worth mentioning here that around 45 percent of the country’s land is cultivable, with 75 percent of this land located in Uttar Pradesh, making it one of the most fertile and productive regions in India. This is why UP leads the nation in the production of wheat, potatoes, mangoes, guavas, peas, mushrooms, watermelons, honey, and more,” the spokesperson said.

The state accounts for 15 percent of India’s vegetable production and 11 percent of its fruit production. Despite housing 16 to 17 percent of the nation’s population, Uttar Pradesh contributes over 23 percent of India’s food grain output, earning it the title of the food basket of India.

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
See More
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, January 29, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On