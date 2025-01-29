CM launches UP-AGREES project to boost agri sector

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath inaugurated the Uttar Pradesh Agriculture Growth and Rural Enterprise Ecosystem Strengthening (UP-AGREES) project here on Tuesday, marking a significant step forward for farmers and the agriculture sector, said a government spokesperson. Chief minister Yogi Adityanath i (HT File)

This project is expected to become a milestone in boosting agricultural productivity, enhancing rural enterprises and empowering farmers in the state.

The initiative aims to improve farmers’ yield, which is anticipated to rise from 10 quintals to 14-15 quintals per acre, and will provide a much-needed boost to the agricultural economy of Uttar Pradesh.

“It is worth mentioning here that around 45 percent of the country’s land is cultivable, with 75 percent of this land located in Uttar Pradesh, making it one of the most fertile and productive regions in India. This is why UP leads the nation in the production of wheat, potatoes, mangoes, guavas, peas, mushrooms, watermelons, honey, and more,” the spokesperson said.

The state accounts for 15 percent of India’s vegetable production and 11 percent of its fruit production. Despite housing 16 to 17 percent of the nation’s population, Uttar Pradesh contributes over 23 percent of India’s food grain output, earning it the title of the food basket of India.