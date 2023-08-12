Home / Cities / Lucknow News / CM likely to lay stone for 1,200-crore ethanol plant in Gkp today

CM likely to lay stone for 1,200-crore ethanol plant in Gkp today

ByHT Correspondent, Gorakhpur
Aug 12, 2023 12:52 AM IST

The project, to be taken up by Keeyan Distilleries, will likely see an investment of ₹1,200 crore, said the company’s managing director Vinay Kumar Singh.

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath is expected to lay the foundation stone for Gorakhpur’s first ethanol plant on Sunday, officials have confirmed.

The CM, who is expected to come to Gorakhpur on a two-day visit, may also inaugurate a new warehouse constructed at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>30 crore (File)
To come up on 31 acres, the plant will have a daily production capacity of 300 kilolitres of ethanol and 200 kilolitres of extra-neutral alcohol (ENA), a colourless food-grade alcohol, Singh said, adding the unit was expected to generate over a thousand direct jobs.

The CM, who is expected to come to Gorakhpur on a two-day visit, may also inaugurate a new warehouse constructed at 30 crore, on Sunday. The facility is owned by Shri Associates and is located at Moti Ram Adda. Shri Associates officials Yogesh Mani Tirpathi and Brijesh Mani Tirpathi said warehousing and logistics policies of the state government encouraged them to build the facility on 1.23 lakh square feet.

Yogesh said the MOU for the warehouse was signed at the U.P. Global Investors Summit held earlier this year. Abdur Rahman

