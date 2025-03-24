Menu Explore
CM orders strict action in cases of crime against women

ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow
Mar 24, 2025 05:48 AM IST

With Chaitra Navratri, Ram Navami, Eid-ul-Fitr, and Baisakhi approaching, he instructed officials to strengthen policing, social media monitoring, and emergency services.

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath, while holding law and order meeting on Sunday, directed officials to ensure peaceful celebrations for upcoming festivals without violating traditions. The meeting, held via video conferencing, focused on security, public services, and governance.

The CM ordered verification of tempo and e-rickshaw drivers and tenants and stressed strict action against crimes against women.
The CM ordered verification of tempo and e-rickshaw drivers and tenants and stressed strict action against crimes against women.

The CM ordered verification of tempo and e-rickshaw drivers and tenants and stressed strict action against crimes against women. This statement came in the backdrop of a recent case where a 32-year-old woman was kidnapped and murdered while travelling in an e-auto in Lucknow.

With Chaitra Navratri, Ram Navami, Eid-ul-Fitr, and Baisakhi approaching, he instructed officials to strengthen policing, social media monitoring, and emergency services. He also announced a three-day “Janpad Vikas Utsav” in all districts to highlight government achievements through exhibitions, cultural programmes, and food festivals showcasing traditional cuisine and crafts.

He emphasised women’s security at religious sites, patrolling enhancements, active PRV 112, and preventing vehicle overloading. Officials were also tasked with ensuring sanitation, drinking water, and healthcare facilities.

Additionally, the CM directed swift disposal of revenue cases and weekly progress reviews. His instructions aimed to maintain law and order while celebrating cultural heritage and governance milestones.

