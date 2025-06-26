CM projects ‘Greater Ghaziabad’, integrated governance

GHAZIABAD Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday said the state had made significant strides in development over the past eight years, transforming Ghaziabad into a new and progressive city. Chief minister Yogi Adityanath and minister of state for science and technology (independent charge) Jitendra Singh laid the foundation stone of CEL-ESDS Green Data Centre in Sahibabad, Ghaziabad, on Thursday. (Sakib Ali /HT Photo)

“It is a new Ghaziabad that has changed its old perception. Gone are the times when Ghaziabad was known for crime and gang wars, and films were made about the situation. It is now set to begin a new journey under the new initiative of Greater Ghaziabad, in which Khoda, Loni, Muradnagar etc, will be a part of Greater Ghaziabad and a part of Ghaziabad Municipal Corporation. I have asked for a detailed project report for its development,” the CM said at a press briefing on the development agendas at Kailash Mansarovar Bhawan in Indirapuram here.

He held a review meeting with different departments in Ghaziabad. Later, addressing media persons, he said the city was entering a new phase with the concept of “Greater Ghaziabad”.

“The Board of Cricket Control in India (BCCI) had taken up a land in Ghaziabad and was trying for a stadium, but the work could not go through. Now, I have asked the Ghaziabad Development Authority to take up the project for a stadium on the land and also take up its operation. Facilities like the Mansarowar Bhawan, Uttarakhand Bhawan and Purvanchal Bhawan should be used by the public, and the corporation has been asked to prepare a model and send it to us,” CM added.

Adityanath also discussed the plan for an integrated office complex to bring all district offices under one roof. The CM reviewed the progress of Dudheshwar Nath Temple corridor, where a corridor is proposed to be built around the ancient temple on the lines of the Kashi Vishwanath in Varanasi.

Over the long-pending issue of rejuvenation of Hindon, the CM said there were meaningful discussions on the revival of the river.

“The river was once an identity of Ghaziabad, and its rejuvenation will be taken up on a war footing. Large-scale plantations have been proposed on both sides of the river,” said Adityanath.

The chief minister also launched the ‘Pahal’ portal of the GDA. The portal is a digital facility for more than 1.40 lakh people, through which works like property payment, document download, installment calculation, registry booking, and name change can be done with one click.

In view of the upcoming Kanwar Yatra, chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday directed officials to make special arrangements along critical routes, including Muradnagar to Tila Mor, Kadarabad border to the Ghaziabad-Delhi border, the Delhi-Meerut Expressway, NH-24, and NH-9. He also asked them to set up kanwar camps, repair roads, ensure availability of watchtowers, functional street lights, CCTVs, toilets, clean drinking water, and medical facilities, among other things, the CM’s office stated.

The instructions were issued at a meeting with administrative and police officers in Ghaziabad.

Other directives included barricading divider cuts, displaying rate lists at food outlets, shutting meat and liquor shops along the Yatra route, and covering electric poles with insulated plastic sheets up to five feet in height, added the statement.

He also emphasized enhanced safety/sanitation measures, public address systems at key locations, managing unmanned railway crossings, maintaining cleanliness at community toilets and petrol pumps, regular food quality checks and separate toilet facilities for men and women.

The CM advocated for an eco-friendly and hygienic Yatra experience, encouraging the use of dustbins, Swachhata Mitras, fire extinguishers, and arrangements for sand and water at kanwar camps. He instructed that only biodegradable cups, glasses, and plates be used.