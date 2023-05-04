Yogi Adityanath to cast his vote in Gorakhpur today; Indo-Nepal border sealed for 48 hours

GORAKHPUR Chief minister Yogi Adityanath reached Gorakhpur on Wednesday evening to cast his vote for the high-profile Gorakhpur Municipal Corporation election on Thursday (May 4). Chief minister Yogi Adityanath reached Gorakhpur and offered prayers at Gorakhnath temple in Gorakhpur on Wednesday. (Sourced)

Adityanath will cast his vote at booth number 797 near Jhoole Lal temple at 7am and urge people to exercise their franchise, according to the CM camp office. Voting for the first phase of urban local body polls will start from 7am on Thursday.

Authorities have sealed the Indo-Nepal border for 48 hours, apprehending influence on the elections by hard core criminals taking shelter in Nepal. Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) jawans are patrolling the 83-km border while the police have also made elaborate security arrangements.

Border Security Force (BSF) and Provincial Arms Constabulary (PAC) jawans have been deployed at polling stations, as per requirement, said Mahendra Pal Singh, SP and nodal officer for force deployment for free and fair elections.

Officials said 818 booths have been set up for polling in Gorakhpur where 1048462 voters will cast their votes, apart from 2,245 polling stations for 11 town areas of the district.

In Maharajganj district, ADM Pankaj Verma said around 2,44,801 voters will exercise their franchise at 340 polling booths.

In Kushinagar district, 235 stations have been set up for polling in three municipalities and 13 town areas. In Deoria municipality election, 125 booths and 197 polling stations have been set up for polling in 15 town areas.