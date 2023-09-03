Yogi to officials: Do not keep complaints pending

Gorakhpur: On the third day of his stay and second consecutive day of Janata Darbar, chief minister Yogi Adityanath directed the officials to not keep complaints and applications of visitors pending in files but work sincerely to resolve their grievances.

He urged the officials to pay attention to every issue raised by people for substantial solution of their problems so that public could feel the state government was sensitive towards resolving their problems.

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath held Janta Darbar at Digvijaya nath auditorium on Sunday and attended around 200 visitors. He took their applications, read them and handed them over to the officials concerned.

Yogi assured people to not worry as the government was committed to resolving their genuine problems and no application would go waste or without proper action. He directed officials to take stringent action against those encroaching on lands.

As usual, a number of visitors had reached the Darbar to seek financial help for treatment of their relatives or family members. CM Yogi assured them that scarcity of funds would not come in the way of treatment of patients and directed officials to take an estimate from hospitals concerned and send it to his office for financial assistance. He said adequate amount would be provided from the chief minister’s relief fund to each patient.

Yogi Adityanath also gave a cheque of ₹5 lakh ex-gratia amount to family members and victims affected by fire in Pandey Hata market on August 29.

Victim and owner of a sari centre at Pandey Hata Punam Gupta along with her husband Arvind Gupta had reached Gorakhnath temple on Sunday morning and narrated her plight before the chief minister.

Notably, a massive fire had broken out in a wholesale shop of sarees in Pandey Hata and property over ₹10 lakh was gutted. Chief minister Yogi Adityanath assured the affected family of all assistance from the government to bring things back on track and help them earn their livelihood.

Mayor Dr Manglesh Srivastav, BJP MLA Vipin Singh and state vice president of BJP Dr Dharmendra Singh were present on this occasion.

