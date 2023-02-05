CM Yogi Adityanath says Uttar Pradesh has immense potential in pharmaceutical sector, invites investment

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday said Uttar Pradesh has immense potential in the pharmaceutical sector and invited investment.

The state is set to emerge as a major pharmaceutical centre within the country as it provides adequate manpower, better road connectivity, adequate land bank, safe environment and sector-wise policies, said Adityanath, who is on a two-day visit to Varanasi.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Addressing experts, stakeholders and entrepreneurs associated at a national seminar on the pharma sector, he invited them to invest in Uttar Pradesh.

The seminar was held at Asha College of Pharmacy & Research Centre.

The chief minister also reviewed ongoing development projects, including tent city, and held a meeting with administrative officials and took stock of the law and order situation.

Yogi Adityanath added that the six G20 meetings to be held in Kashi, three in Lucknow and one each in Agra and Gautam Buddh Nagar, as well as the upcoming Global Investors Summit, are big opportunities for the state to give a boost to the pharmaceutical industry and expand its presence in the global medicine market.

“About 30 crore people depend on the health services of U.P. The only two major drug markets between Lucknow and Patna are in Varanasi and Gorakhpur. Medicines are supplied to Patna from Varanasi and to Kathmandu from Gorakhpur. Therefore, a lot needs to be done in this field. Along with research work, we will also have to build new institutions,” he said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

He mentioned the ongoing construction of the Medical Device Park spread over 350 acres in the Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority area and work on Bulk Drug Park on 2000 acres in Lalitpur.

He emphasised that India was very rich in terms of talent, which proved its mettle on the global stage whenever given a chance.

The CM encouraged the participants to boost research in the pharmaceutical sector, ensure quality and get patents filed promptly so that U.P’s presence in the global medicine market increased and India was able to capture it.

He added that India and U.P. also provided big markets to the world with its huge population.

The chief minister remarked: “Every fifth-sixth person in the world is from India and every fifth-sixth person in India is from UP. So, if India has great potential globally, U.P. is a state of immense possibilities within the country. India under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been growing from strength to strength in this Amrit Kaal. As India’s march to progress continues, it has become the fifth largest economy of the world and is also heading G-20, the group of 20 most influential countries of the world that control 90% innovations and patents and 85% of the world’s GDP.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Yogi said India, which imported PPE kits and medicines during the initial stages of the Covid-19 pandemic, started producing sufficient amount of these within two months. It but also provided 220 crore doses of vaccines developed by Indian scientists with support from the Prime Minister in record time and supplied the vaccines to 25 countries as a friendly gesture, he added.

Indian vaccines were the most effective against the virus, Yogi Adityanath added.

He also said Uttar Pradesh government was going to provide two crore tablets and smartphones to the youngsters of which 20 lakh has already been given.

The chief minister said India has grown a lot in the last nine years under the leadership of PM Modi in the pharmaceutical sector.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The position that India enjoys in the world, the same is held by U.P. within the country, he added.