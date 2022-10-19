CM Yogi Adityanath to call on RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat in Prayagraj

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath is likely to meet Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) Mohan Bhagwat in Prayagraj on Thursday, a day after the conclusion of the Akhil Bhartiya Karyakari Mandal (ABKM), a four-day national executive meeting of the RSS at the Vatsalya Institute premises in Gauhania.

According to RSS office bearers, the chief minister will reach Bamrauli on Thursday around 12 noon and head to the institute, around 25 km from the ‘sangam’ city in the trans-Yamuna region, Prayagraj district magistrate Sanjay Kumar Khatri confirmed.

Adityanath had called on Bhagwat at the same venue during the two-day ABKM meet on 22 November 2020. Prior to that, the two met in Prayagraj during the 2019 Kumbh Mela.

The 2019 meeting took place amid mounting pressure from seers and Hindu organisations to push for the construction of the Ram temple in Ayodhya.

The hour-long meeting came hours before Bhagwat’s scheduled visit to the then two-day ‘Dharma Sansad’ of the Vishwa Hindu Parishad, where the Ram Mandir construction matter was discussed on priority.

