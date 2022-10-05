CM Yogi feeds, names leopard cubs in Gorakhpur zoo

GORAKHPUR It was a sight to behold as chief minister Yogi Adityanath fed a leopard cub with a milk bottle at Ashfaqullah Khan zoological park here on Wednesday. The two baby leopards were named as Chandi and Bhavani by the CM. Yogi Adityanath also led Geeta, the white tigress brought to the Gorakhpur zoo two and a half months ago, into the main enclosure.

Addressing the gathering, CM Yogi emphasised on protection of wildlife. He also stressed the need for a separate cadre of veterinary doctors to ensure proper care and treatment of wildlife within the purview of the forest department. He instructed the officials to prepare a draft for it, as veterinary doctors posted in district veterinary hospitals (who also took care of wildlife) were facing difficulty due to lack of experience.

The chief minister said that Namami Gange project had attained sustainable results in Kanpur and claimed that due to cleaner Ganga, aquatic life had been restored in Kanpur. He also mentioned that he had seen dolphins in Prayagraj and Mirzapur and it was the result of the state government’s efforts to conserve wildlife.

Highlighting the schemes of the state government, the chief minister said that it was working for a tiger reserve in Ranipur. He also said that the government had established a rescue centre for birds that were becoming extinct.