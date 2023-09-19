CM Yogi for deploying caretakers at cow shelters

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath has directed officials to deploy caretakers round the clock at more than 6,000 cow shelters across the state, a government spokesman said here on Tuesday.

According to him, the CM also directed all district magistrates (DMs) in the state to personally inspect the shelter sites and deploy nodal officers in every tehsil and block.

Over 6,874 cow shelters have been set up in the state, where more than 11.75 lakh destitute cows have been kept. Recently, in response to the CM’s directives, the daily allocation for cow fodder and water was increased from ₹900 to ₹1,500 per cow.

CM Yogi said that 24-hour caretaker arrangements should be ensured at these shelters. “At least three caretakers should be deployed at every shelter site. Apart from this, the counting of cows should be done every week.

The CM has directed officials to accelerate efforts to make cow shelters self-reliant. The officials have been directed to collaborate with the UP State Bioenergy Development Board, Khadi and Village Industries Department, MSME Department, Skill Development Mission, Rural Development Department and Horticulture Department in this regard.

“They have been told to enhance the production and sale of products such as biogas, compost, vermicompost, Panchgavya-based medicines, and items like soap, incense sticks, mosquito coils, etc. Additionally, they have been instructed to further bolster the system of producing and selling gonyl (phenyl made from cow urine), medicines, and more,” the spokesman said.