CM Yogi for NCDC branch in Uttar Pradesh

Lucknow: Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday asked officers concerned to work in coordination with the central government to establish a branch of the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) in Uttar Pradesh “The state government will provide the land for the centre free of cost”, said Yogi, discussing the project with the officers at the Covid-19 review meeting at his Lok Bhawan office in the morning.

Talking about the Covid-19 situation in the state, Yogi said asked the officers to step up vigil in UP regions close to Delhi, considering that 25 fresh cases of Covid were detected in Gautam Buddh Nagar and Ghaziabad on Monday.

At the meeting, it was discussed that in the past 24 hours, a total of 35 fresh cases of Covid were reported in the state while the total number of active cases in the state stood at 289. The state has administered a total of 30.51 crore Covid vaccine doses in the state even as 85.45% of the population in the eligible age groups is full vaccinated (having got both doses).

“Speed up vaccination for the age group of 12-14 years”, Yogi said at the meeting.

He also said that the state had begun administering booster doses to people over the age of 18 and for this, a total of 700 private vaccination centres were engaged in work. “Ensure that people are not overcharged for the vaccine,” he said.

Nursing service

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath, at the Covid review meeting, also discussed the issue of nursing services and asked officers concerned to consolidate it “for the nursing services is the backbone of the health services”. He said that it was necessary that all the nursing colleges ran their teaching and training programmes well. He also asked to act tough against all such nursing colleges that were running without recognition.

Bundelkhand expressway:

Yogi Adityanath said that soon the people of the state would get the Bundelkhand expressway and all necessary preparations for its inauguration must be completed in time.

