CM Yogi praises research scholars, credits them for helping in development

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath, on Thursday, praised the work of research scholars selected under the ‘CM Fellowship Programme’ while crediting them with playing an important role in 86 development blocks in the state. He also advised setting up bank camps for generation of self-employment in villages.

“99 development blocks in the state lagged behind the state average in development parameters till March 2022, but currently only 13 do. This has been made possible by the diligent work of the CM Fellowship Programme researchers,” Adityanath said while interacting with the research scholars posted in 100 aspirational blocks of the state under the CM fellowship scheme.

After assessing their performance in these aspirational development blocks over a couple of years, the CM said, “These researchers could also be offered age relaxation in government jobs.”

“Researchers should also pay special attention to generation of self-employment in villages. For this, bank camps should be organised at the gram panchayat level,” he added.

“The state’s aspirational development blocks have been chosen in keeping with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s aspirational districts programme. The government frequently runs into issues due to lack of not gathering data. After finishing their work each day, these researchers upload the data and this exercise is facilitating data collection,” he said.

“Accurate data must be submitted in order to help better systems in education, health, skill, infrastructure and other areas,” he said.

He also said that to benefit the farmers, the cost of farming needs to be lowered while raising the output. “Farmers should be informed about drone training for spraying pesticide. To provide employment to the youth, skill development camps should be organised in every development block,” he added.

He said from April to November, the research scholars performed well in some schemes of the state government, like the Ayushman Bharat cards, toilets and drinking water in schools, cow shelters, Mission Indradhanush among various others. “These schemes are now moving forward with greater speed in aspirational development blocks,” the CM said.

He added that village secretariats (gram sachivalayas) have been built in the majority of the state’s gram panchayats, with facilities for banking correspondents (banking sakhis), rozgar sewaks, and computer operators. Also, under Mission Shakti, women beat police too are required to be present in these rural secretariats once a week.

The CM said that the researchers should make extensive tours and public contact. “Collect people’s feedback on plans by coordinating,” he said.

Meanwhile, Seema Giri, a research scholar posted in Najibabad block of Bijnor district, said: “I feel good to be serving the society. We have worked on cleanliness, skill development and rural health nutrition mission in our block and the positive results of our efforts are visible now.”

Moazzam Ahmed Khan, posted in Santha block of Sant Kabir Nagar district, said that he has worked among Anganwadi workers in 15 gram panchayats. “During this, I gave information about prompt diagnosis and care for expecting mothers,” he said.

Upkarinath Tripathi, posted in Rampur block of Jaunpur, said, “After getting posted, I informed the people about the schemes being run by the government in my block. In the remote areas of our block, there were a lot of problems caused by small errors in Aadhaar cards. Taking this up on priority, I have fixed the errors in the Aadhaar cards of 480 people.”