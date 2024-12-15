CM Yogi seeks all parties’ cooperation ahead of U.P. winter session

Uttar Pradesh Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday laid emphasis on holding constructive discussions in the house contributing to both the state’s development and the resolution of public issues. The CM said the house serves as a platform for discussions that accelerate state’s development. (HT file)

“As public representatives, we must address the concerns and problems of the people constructively,” he said at an all-party meeting ahead of the winter session of the state legislature commencing here on Monday.

Uttar Pradesh assembly speaker Satish Mahana focused on ensuring smooth proceedings of the house in the upcoming session. Both the speaker and the CM called for cooperation of all parties to ensure efficient functioning of the state legislative assembly.

Yogi said the house serves as a platform for meaningful discussions that accelerate the state’s development and resolve key issues. He said no disruptions should hinder the house’s work and that everyone must work together to ensure its smooth operation.

“The cooperation of all parties is essential to keep the house functioning effectively,” he said while urging leaders of all the political parties to contribute actively to the development of Uttar Pradesh.

Minister for finance and parliamentary affairs Suresh Khanna, Leader of Opposition Mata Prasad Pandey, minister Sanjay Nishad, Congress Legislature Party leader Anuradha Mishra Mona and Raghuraj Pratap Singh aka Raja Bhaiya of Jansatta Dal were present at the meeting.